6 November 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: City of Lusaka Relegated

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Andre Musonda

City of Lusaka's short stay in the Super Division League came to a close after a 5-2 loss to Lusaka Dynamos in a Week 33 match.

The loss confirmed City of Lusaka's relegation as even victory in all their remaining matches cannot lift them above relegation waters.

Lusaka Dynamos' Chris Mugalu netted a hat trick while Aubrey Funga and Joseph Ochaya scored a goal each with 'Yamoto' getting on the score sheet through Kabeya Tshibuingidi and Salim Dunga.

City of Lusaka has managed 15 points from 33 matches with the maximum points they can amass if they won all their remaining matches being 30 points.

The club's stay in the Super League has been troubled including being banished from their home Woodlands Stadium in a sponsorship row with FAZ.

Vodafone has renamed the stadium after their brand name drawing the wrath of rival telecommunications giant MTN that sponsors the Super League.

Zambia

Hichilema Named in Paradise Papers

Hakainde Sammy Hichilema, a Zambian corporate executive with interests in mining, finance and other industries, has run… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.