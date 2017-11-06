4 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Size 8 Discharged From Hospital

By Josephine Mosongo

Musician Linet Munyali, who goes by the stage name Size 8, has been discharged from hospital.

On Thursday last week, her husband Sammy Muraya, known mostly as DJ Mo, shared with his fans that his wife had been admitted to hospital.

The celebrity couple have a YouTube vlog that captures their day-to-day life and this is where DJ Mo broke the news.

"You've been waiting for the Muraya's vlog but this week we couldn't do it because my wife is not feeling well. Pray for her that she will feel fine. Kila kitu itakua sawa, we will be back soon. God bless you," he said.

Speaking to Showbuzz, the gospel deejay said that Size 8 is now at home and feeling better.

"She was overworking and her sugar levels went down. She now needs to take a break," Mo said.

Showbuzz wishes Size 8 quick recovery.

