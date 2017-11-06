Namibia: Pension Funds Trustees Challenged to Enhance Skills

Finance minister Calle Schlettwein on Friday said he understands that the skills and knowledge levels of trustees of retirement funds are inadequate.

He said this in a statement read on his behalf by his executive assistant, Esau Mbako, at the launch of a book titled: "The manual on Namibian retirement funds and social security" by Manfred Zamuee.

Schlettwein said the shortage of skills and knowledge of trustees of retirement funds needs intervention to empower them to understand their duties and responsibilities.

"More than just the attendance of intermittent trustee training programmes, there must be a system of evaluation or standardisation to ensure that adequate knowledge is achieved," he stated.

Schlettwein said the Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (Namfisa) can play a leading role. But initiatives like the launched book could also go a long way to assist in achieving basic financial, legal and investment literacy for trustees to carry out their fiduciary and statutory duties.

On the regulatory front, the minister said Namfisa has adopted the international shift towards risk-based supervision, and is currently pursuing a process of legislative reforms in the non-banking financial services industry under the financial institutions market bill (FIM Bill).

These legislative and policy interventions are deliberate efforts to create a conducive environment for consumer protection, sound market conduct, good governance and regulatory compliance.

Schlettwein, who also congratulated Zamuee on his book, said retirement funds perform a social welfare role underwritten by social security, and act as a stimulant for economic growth and developmental objectives through mainly deepening and broadening local financial markets.

"Poverty and unemployment remain some of the serious challenges facing our country, and retirement funds can play an impactful role towards the alleviation of these social maladies," he said.

The minister added that the long-term nature of retirement savings and the phenomenal growth of assets over the years presents a perfect opportunity for retirement funds to play a significant role in local economic development through progressive investment policies.

As encapsulated in his book, Zamuee clearly points out the various available income tax incentives for the preservation of retirement benefits. Hence, members of retirement funds must be encouraged to make use of these incentives, and protect the accumulated values of their pensions during pre-retirement occupational mobility, he noted.