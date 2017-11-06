6 November 2017

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: Supreme Court Stops Run-Off Polls

Photo: Liberian Observer
Temple of Justice, home of the Supreme Court of Liberia.

The Supreme Court of Liberia has granted the opposition Liberty Party's petition for a Writ of Prohibition on the November 7 Runoff Election.

According Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor, the Elections Commission failed to follow due process when the complaint was filed.

“The prohibition will lie because NEC has jurisdiction over the complaint but failed to give due process,” Chief Justice Korkpor said.

The Electoral body has also been urged to handle the investigation with expediency.

The Liberty Party petitioned the Supreme Court to order a Prohibition on the November 7 runoff election due to the failure of the NEC to investigate its claims of electoral irregularities and mass fraud before announcing the runoff.

More details to come

