Zanu PF Secretary for Youth Affairs, Kudzayi Chipanga has called for the immediate removal of under fire Vice President, Emmerson Mnangagwa accusing him of fanning factionalism and disrespecting President Robert Mugabe and his wife.

Chipanga's call comes barely 24 hours after his wife, Grace Mugabe accused the troubled vice President of plotting a coup against Mugabe.

He told journalists in Harare that Mnangagwa should relinquish his post and hand it over to the Women's League, a move aimed at elevating Mugabe's wife to the Presidium.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the Zanu PF Youth League is fully behind the Secretary for Women's Affairs, Dr Grace Mugabe in calling for the urgent removal of Cde Mnangagwa from the position of the vice President both in the party and government .

"That position is a straight forward jacket and must be handed back to the women's league. the Women's league will guide us on the way forward regarding their preferred candidate," he said.

Chipanga blasted the party's youth members aligned to Mnangagwa for booing the First Lady during her address at the Bulawayo Youth Interface.

"Disruption of our mother, the first lady at the Bulawayo interface rally over the weekend, therefore merits the strongest censure and condemnation by the Zimbabwean youth... we wish to apologize unconditionally to the Head of State and Government , President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and mother of the nation . we wish to distance ourselves from such conduct and we condemn it in the strongest terms," he added.

Chipanga said the next vice President should be one who has unquestionable loyalty to the President and abides to party's (Zanu PF) principles and ethos.

While addressing apostolic sect members at Rufaro stadium on Sunday, Grace Mugabe called for Mnangagwa's head saying the beleaguered VP has a history of betraying President Mugabe since 1980..