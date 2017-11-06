6 November 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Premier Supra Mahumapelo On Botswana Trade and Investment Show

The NW Provincial Government wants to thank the Government of Botswana for receiving our Premier Supra Mahumapelo and MEC for Finance, Economy and Enterprise Development Wendy Nelson with warm hands during their visit to the Botswana Trade & Investment Show.

Premier Mahumapelo believes these kind of engagements are important to uplift the livelihood of people especially those living in rural communities.

"A lot of lessons in business were learnt during the visit and we applaud Botswana for being the leader in the development of villages.

We are very happy that small businesses from our province led by the North West Development Corporation - NWDC were also well received and a lot of interest was shown in what they produce from South Africa," said Premier Mahumapelo.

The Premier and his delegation attended the Botswana Global Trade and Investment Expo held under the theme unlocking opportunities for economic growth in Botswana last week on Wednesday and Thursday.

The delegation used the visit to also promote the upcoming Annual VTSD Economic Forum.

"We look forward to hosting Botswana business people and other African countries during our VTSD Economic Forum at the end of November and we are excited to see what they are able to offer here," he said.

The visit also assisted in resolving the electricity problem one of the Botswana investors has been encountering in the NW for the last 3yrs.

The Premier and members of his executive council are undertaking various visits in African Countries to seek investors in an attempt to improve the provincial Villages Townships and the Small Dorpies economy and promoting the brand Bokone Bophirima.

