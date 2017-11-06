5 November 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Suspects Nabbed, Suspected Stolen Goods Found

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

In a bid to reduce the levels of property related and other serious crimes, the police in Brits nabbed two suspects aged 27 and 31 for possession of suspected stolen property and attempted murder.

The suspects were arrested on Saturday, 4 November 2017. According to information received, the police were on a routine patrol when they spotted a stationary suspicious vehicle in the vicinity of Wagpos.

A car chase ensued after the vehicle sped off when the police approached it. During the chase, the vehicle occupants allegedly fired shots towards the police. According to information, the suspects stopped and got out of their vehicle and ran away. The police's determination paid off when they apprehended the pair. The suspects' vehicle was found loaded with suspected stolen goods including three truck tyres and a generator. Investigation into the matter continues.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Monday, 06 November 2017 on charges of attempted murder and possession of suspected stolen goods.

South Africa

Water Crisis - It Makes No Difference to Us, Say Residents of Informal Settlements

Cuts won't affect households who get their water from standpipes anyway Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.