5 November 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Sir Richard Branson Urges Local Entrepreneurs to Think Globally

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tshoganetso Mokowe

Gaborone — Sir Richard Branson, a British business tycoon and investor, has urged entrepreneurs to think globally in terms of starting and growing their businesses. He said this during an engagement at the Global Expo Botswana in Gaborone on November 2.

Sir Richard Branson, founder and owner of the Virgin Group, a global conglomerate consisting of over 400 companies with an estimated net worth of $5.6 billion in 2016, encouraged entrepreneurs to look beyond the shores of Botswana for business.

"Think globally don't just think Botswana. Africa and the world are your market," said Sir Richard Branson, adding that with the Internet "you can do a lot more to reach the global market."

He also told entrepreneurs that although Botswana was facing the challenge of youth unemployment there were lots of opportunities and gaps in the market that they could pursue.

He said budding entrepreneurs should find a way to bridge the gap.

He suggested that they could tap into successful tourists who visited the Okavango Delta.

He noted that the tourists came in and out of the country, and that they did not spend money in the country besides at the lodges they stayed and suggested that it was a gap in the market.

He said Botswana was special as it had the Okavango Delta and wildlife which was protected.

He added that there were other markets that Botswana could look at that were untapped such as renewable energy, which could help reduce the carbon footprint on earth.

He said it was unfortunate that the country discovered coal when the world was turning away from coal because of its harmful effects, saying local entrepreneurs could perhaps explore the possibility of manufacturing solar panels in order to harness the abundant sun in the country.

Sir Richard Branson also encouraged young people to be responsible for their brand.

"Reputation is all you have and don't let the brand down," he said.

Furthermore, he told aspiring entrepreneurs said that "to start a business you have to overcome the fear of failure," and that "the sooner you start a business the better."

Source : BOPA

Botswana

SA Govt Mum On Botswana President Convoy Debacle

The SA government has declined to publicly address an official complaint from the Botswana government after North West… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.