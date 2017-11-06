6 November 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Sukuta's Gaffer Bullish of Winning Super Nawettan Title

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yankuba Jallow

Sukuta's gaffer Lamin Camara is bullish of pulling off a wow factor by winning the Super Nawettan title. Camara's comments are buoyed up by his side's hard-fought win over deposed champions Gunjur at the Independence Stadium.

Sukuta staged a-come-from-behind to equalize one-all before staging a successful raid at Gunjur via penalties.

And following this feat, in the eyes of Lamin, the gong is all for their taking but warns he and his charges must be '101%' prepared.

'BEM is not a problem to Sukuta, of course we must prepare fully. We must prepare 100% when we come for Saturday's game. This game, there is no room for error and we will come to grab the trophy,' he said.

'To be frank, Gunjur dominated the first game and when I returned to the training ground (after the first semi-final meeting was postponed), I rectified my mistakes and today outplayed them. We are going to prepare 101% to beat BEM on Saturday. This year I promised the whole of Sukuta that we are going to bring the trophy to them because since 2005 we did not win it,' he notes.

Sukuta sashayed over Gunjur to walk into the finals after a 5-2 penalty win.

Gambia

Migration Policy Validation Underway

A two day validation workshop on Gambia's migration policy is underway at a local hotel in Senegambia. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.