Gambia: Sukuta's Gaffer Bullish of Winning Super Nawettan Title

Sukuta's gaffer Lamin Camara is bullish of pulling off a wow factor by winning the Super Nawettan title. Camara's comments are buoyed up by his side's hard-fought win over deposed champions Gunjur at the Independence Stadium.

Sukuta staged a-come-from-behind to equalize one-all before staging a successful raid at Gunjur via penalties.

And following this feat, in the eyes of Lamin, the gong is all for their taking but warns he and his charges must be '101%' prepared.

'BEM is not a problem to Sukuta, of course we must prepare fully. We must prepare 100% when we come for Saturday's game. This game, there is no room for error and we will come to grab the trophy,' he said.

'To be frank, Gunjur dominated the first game and when I returned to the training ground (after the first semi-final meeting was postponed), I rectified my mistakes and today outplayed them. We are going to prepare 101% to beat BEM on Saturday. This year I promised the whole of Sukuta that we are going to bring the trophy to them because since 2005 we did not win it,' he notes.

Sukuta sashayed over Gunjur to walk into the finals after a 5-2 penalty win.