Namibia: Shanghala Takes Potshots At Rival Faction

Attorney general Sacky Shangala laid into the 'Team Swapo' camp at a gala event at Noordoewer over the weekend.

Speaking at the //Karas Swapo fundraising gala dinner at Noordoewer on Saturday evening, Shanghala labelled 'Team Swapo' as a "coalition of angry people".

"I am questioning the integrity of people who want to govern us," he told his audience.

"I grew up in the (Swapo) system. I know their strengths and weaknesses. I will rather follow President Hage Geingob," he said.

Shanghala denounced the rival faction's claims that Geingob was responsible for the country's economic woes; used state resources for his party presidential campaign; and that the party under his leadership lacked clear political direction and focus.

"They do not see what is there," he charged, adding that resolutions taken at the party's 2016 policy conference under Geingob's leadership were being implemented.

Shanghala counter-accused the 'Team Swapo' leaders, sports minister Jerry Ekandjo and home affairs minister Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana, of also using their official vehicles on the campaign trail.

"Should the President travel around in a donkey cart?" he asked sarcastically.

The attorney general also rejected claims of Geingob and Swapo secretary general Nangolo Mbumba violating the party's constitution, and accused 'Team Swapo', which he also referred to as "Masalads", of showing the President "nothing other than contempt" by having a star rally at Oshakati on Saturday without the party's acting president being present.

"Only the party president can hold a star rally, and not 'wannabe' presidents calling themselves 'Team Swapo'. We are all Swapo," he said, adding that the "Masalads" were being informed of his statements as he was speaking.

Shanghala defended Geingob's right to nominate his choice of running mates.

"Why are they having a problem with Geingob's slate? In the past former President Sam Nujoma called in delegates one by one, instructing them to vote for his choice of candidates for the party's top positions. The only difference here is that Geingob has publicly pronounced his slate," he said, adding that if it had been Nujoma, those questioning him would have been fired.

Geingob's running mates are international relations minister and deputy prime minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, urban and rural development minister Sophia Shaningwa, and former deputy prime minister and Swapo Party School rector Marco Hausiku, who are vying for the party's vice presidency, secretary general and deputy secretary general positions, respectively.

He warned the opposing camp to be careful, as Geingob held a PhD in political science, and knew how to play the political game.

"He has a doctorate in politics, and he can heal politics if it is sick," Shanghala stated.

In a veiled accusation that 'Team Swapo' promoted tribalism within the party, Shanghala asked: "Is Swapo only really for some Oshiwambo men and women?"

The attorney general accused the media of taking sides with 'Team Swapo', as political opposition in the country was dead.

He also used the platform to address the issue of legal fees paid to UK-based lawyers for advice in the genocide reparations negotiations between Namibia and Germany, as well as the 2014 constitutional amendments which were pushed through without public consultations.

"I only came to fix (the matters), now it is my problem," he said at Saturday's gala dinner concerning the genocide reparations legal fees and the Constitutional amendments.

He urged congress delegates not to vote for 'Team Swapo', which he claimed was "confused and taking the electorate for granted".

"We will sjambok their contestants and then hug them at the end," he said, but if they won, he would support them because "we are all team Swapo".

Saturday's gala dinner raised N$129 320, while N$31 800 was pledged in cash.

//Karas Swapo regional coordinator, Mathew Mumbala, said part of the funds will be used to build a Swapo office at Noordoewer, while some will go towards the party's congress expenses.