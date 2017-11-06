6 November 2017

Zimbabwe: Fire Mnangagwa Urgently! - Kudzai Chipanga

By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

Zanu PF Secretary for Youth Affairs, Kudzayi Chipanga has called for the immediate removal of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa after accusing him of fanning factionalism and disrespecting President Robert Mugabe.

Chipanga's call comes barely 24 hours after First Lady , Grace Mugabe , accused the troubled Vice President of plotting a coup against while calling for his head.

He told journalists in Harare that Mnangagwa should relinquish his post and hand it over to the Women's League as the ruling party moves to restore the quota system within its constitution, which reserves one of the VP posts for a woman

"For the avoidance of doubt, the ZanuPF Youth League is filly behind the Secretary for Women's Affairs, Dr Grace Mugabe in calling for the urgent removal of Cde Mnangagwa from the position of the Vice President both in the party and government .

