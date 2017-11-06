North Africa: The MEDays Forum Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary In Tangier !

Photo: Medays

MEDays 2017

10 years! The MEDays, created in 2008, which main objective was to establish, among the leading international conferences, a Moroccan Forum focused on the Southern countries’ concerns, will celebrate in 2017, its “anniversary” edition.

This ambition, supported at the time by a young and ambitious team, became reality along the years and following the successes of this Forum. The MEDays is considered, by many high-level international personalities, a reference through its key global topics and the content of its debates as well as the quality of its organization. During my travels, I could also sound out, the reputation of this Forum on the regional and continental scale, considered by African observers as the “Davos” of the continent.

I am also very proud that the Amadeus Institute created and maintained an exceptional network of high-level speakers. In ten years, we succeeded in attracting even more international personalities, just like the various laureates of the MEDays awards, which reveal the high interests toward this Forum. The MEDays Grand Prize is considered today a prestigious recognition. Thanks to the MEDays and their concrete political impact, the South has today its own Forum. Tangier, has, in fact, filed an important void in this geographical area.

The main success of the MEDays Forum is its sustainability and the added value brought by the topical subjects it tackles. The economic and political partnership between Morocco and Africa, security and stability in the Sahel region, supporting and promoting a platform for the Palestinian cause as well as the Morocco-emerging markets relations, North-South and South-South cooperation are all topics which position the MEDays Forum as an essential discussion platform, and act as a prescriber of ideas and credible propositions.

In this current international context, where the North is characterized by a growing tendency to turn in on itself, in contrast with a South that tends to open itself to the international community, we are facing two different visions of the world today. Northern countries are marked by the emergence of extreme political views, the positions of the president Trump, the division of Europe, the rise of far-right wing parties in Europe as well as the increase of racism and islamophobia. On the other side, Southern countries seem more open and eager to develop cooperation that will enable them to answer collectively to common challenges. Meanwhile, Africa shows its aspiration to empowerment, but in its quest for emergence, has yet to overcome many barriers and challenges.

Thus, the MEDays 2017 is entitled “From defiance to challenge: the era of major upheavals”. This “anniversary” edition will be the opportunity to welcome important international speakers, who will reflect upon the different issues of our era, and evaluate the necessary means and measures to face the challenges of humanity, placing thus, again, the MEDays as a platform of solutions and expertise of international scope.

Finally, it seems essential to remind at this occasion that the Amadeus Institute, keep on organizing integrally the MEDays Forum internally, and do not resort to any external or foreign structure (such as think tanks, consulting and lobbying offices, communication agencies etc.) for the mobilization of its high level speakers participating in the MEDays.

Besides, the MEDays experience has shown that it is possible today for a Moroccan initiative to be among the cluster of leading international conferences, and that it is not necessary to “import” a foreign non-governmental conference in Morocco.

The formula for success of the MEDays can be found in its three-part work: a Forum focused on initiatives entirely open to public, topics at the heart of the international agenda and participation of high-level speakers in the news spotlight that are influential personalities in current affairs.

Today, we are glad to celebrate these achievements and bring some novelties in the MEDays format. First of all, we are reinforcing the operational aspect of the forum with the “MEDays initiatives”, workshops between political and economic policymakers that will present their recommendations regarding the renewal of the Euro-African dialogue and priorities of the African health sector.

Also, we are launching today the MEDays blog, a digital platform aiming at gathering our community of dynamic experts, decision-makers and civil society representatives and extending the experience of the Forum throughout the year, to continue the debate, pursue the discussions initiated in Tangier, and create a common thread between the different editions.

To prepare our audience to this 2017 edition’s exchanges, our MEDays’ guests will start exploring through their analysis different viewpoints of debates on the themes and topics that will be addressed next November.

Join us today on the MEDays blog and take part in the debates on the 8th to the 11st of November for the 10th MEDays in Tangier!