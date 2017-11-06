Botswana: VP Celebrates Norris' Life

Moshupa — Vice President, Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi on November 4, joined residents of Moshupa to unveil the tombstone of Mr Spring Norris and to celebrate his life.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Masisi, who is also area Member of Parliament, described the late Mr Norris who died in 2012, aged 75 as a good, loving man.

He said Mr Norris' residence was home to him and many others because of the love and warmth he exuded.

"He used to give us sweets when we were children, and I was privileged later in life to teach some of his children at school. He was such a kind and gentle man. I have no idea how he became a police officer because he was too gentle for a police officer," he said.

The Vice President also encouraged the Norris family to trace and document their history, culture and origins for posterity.

He noted that Mr Norris originated from Scotland and stressed the need for his progeny to know the history.

Mr Masisi also encouraged Moshupa residents to celebrate the fact that the village had a rich history and a cross-pollination of people from across different cultures of the world.

He noted the likes of the Dada and Chopdat families among others as cases in point.

Mr Masisi further encouraged Batswana who used to work in the South African mines to revive and preserve Fanakalo, a language which is a mix of several languages spoken by former miners, which was a medium of instruction for those of African descent at the mines.

He said the language told a rich story about Batswana.

Mr Masisi said Mr Norris' good nature would immortalise him and encouraged residents to also lead lives that would result in a legacy.

Although he was younger than Mr Norris when they first met in 1981 at the mines, Mr Kgabo Babotseng said they instantly became friends.

He said Mr Norris became a father figure for him away from home.

He said Mr Norris bought a vehicle in SA and that he used to drive him home and back which further strengthened their ties.

A nephew, Mr Phemelo Rankoro said his uncle loved fun, but was protective of them and wished they could become the best they could be in life.

Reverend Derek Silwenga of the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA) said he was happy in the knowledge that Mr Norris had given his life unto the Lord by the time of his passing and thanked his family for honouring his memory.

Rev. Silwenga explained that just as Christ defeated the sting of death when he died on the cross, those who have given their lives unto him like Mr Norris would be clothed with imperishable bodies and triumph over it.

Source : BOPA