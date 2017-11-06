Namibia: Group Exhibition 'Being Here' Opens At Start Gallery

StArt Gallery's second exhibition since its launch in September, 'Being Here' opens on Thursday, 9 November at 18h00.

This group exhibition showcases the works of Fillipus Sheehama, Barbara Böhlke, Nashilongweshipwe Mushaandja, Lynette Diergaardt, Ismael Shivute and Elisia Nghidishange. It includes sculptures, paintings, textiles, performance, and mixed media and brings together six different artists' voices expressed through a diverse range of media and methodology.

'Being Here' is made up of artworks which explore, in their own way, the complexities of creating and reflecting on identity.

Shivute studied sculpture and product development at the College of the Arts (Cota). He has participated in several group exhibitions both locally and internationally, and had a solo exhibition at the National Art Gallery of Namibia last year. Shivute's mixed media artworks are inspired by his environment, often working with found or recycled materials drawn from the area in which he lives.

Nghidishange is a printmaker, sculptor and mixed media artist graduated from Cota in 2016. Nghidishange has taken part in various group exhibitions locally, and earlier this year opened her first solo exhibition titled 'The Cost of Wealth' at the Goethe Institut. Working with motifs drawing from the human figure, cow horns, and ostrich egg-shell beads, Nghidishange's work also explores relationships between the pursuit of wealth and the place of tradition in a contemporary and cosmopolitan society, and between gender and tradition in this context.

Sheehama graduated from the University of Namibia (Unam) with a bachelor of art (fine art) honours degree in 2010. He has taught visual arts at the John Muafangejo Arts Centre and currently lectures visual arts at Cota. Sheehama is a mixed media artist, who has participated in many group exhibitions locally and internationally. The artist has also had several solo exhibitions in Namibia. Sheehama's artworks are often constructed using recycled and found materials to explore issues relating to social and economic inequalities.

Böhlke received her honors degree in fine art in 1989 and has been an active part of the Namibian art community ever since. She has exhibited extensively both locally and internationally and is well known for her large-scale painterly works. Often inspired by the expansive landscapes and skies of Namibia, Böhlke says her works "mostly reflect a psychological 'inner' space, rather than describing a physical space". For this exhibition Böhlke has worked with ash, charcoal, white acrylic as well as otjize pigment and yellow ochres which are found in Kunene.

Diergaardt received her bachelors of art from Unam and her masters in textiles as a Fulbright Scholar in the USA. Diergaardt currently works as a lecturer at Unam in arts education.

Mushaandja is a performer and writer who received his masters degree at the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa in 2013. Mushaandja currently works as the project manager at the John Muafangejo Art Centre while continuing to produce his musical and performance based work.

'Being Here' will be on display until 1 December and can be viewed for the duration of the exhibition between 16h00 and 19h00 from Tuesdays to Saturdays at StArt @ The Wolfshack, located in the old Gruner Kranz Complex in Macadam Street, Southern Industrial Area, Windhoek. For more information, contact startartnam@gmail.com or 0818316306.

- StArt Gallery