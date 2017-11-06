Namibia: Woman's Murder Trial Stalled By Recusal Bid

A woman convicted of murder in connection with the gunshot death of her former boyfriend in Windhoek six years ago is taking an appeal to the High Court in an attempt to force the magistrate who found her guilty to step down from her case.

The trial of Anthea Arnold (32) is set to remain stalled as a result of her bid to get Windhoek Regional Court magistrate Ileni Velikoshi to recuse himself from the matter in which he convicted her of murder almost two weeks ago.

Defence lawyer Mbanga Siyomunji, who has been representing Arnold during her trial, informed the magistrate on Thursday last week that an appeal against a ruling he made on Arnold's application for his recusal has been filed at the High Court. The appeal would first have to be heard and decided before, depending on its outcome, Arnold's trial can continue or would have to start afresh, with another magistrate presiding over the matter.

With the appeal pending, Arnold's case was postponed to 9 February.

Arnold has been standing trial in connection with a shooting incident in which a former boyfriend of hers, Michael Breder (56), was killed when he was shot in the back at his house in Windhoek's Southern Industrial Area during the night of 14 to 15 May 2011.

She denied guilt on a charge of murder when she went on trial in the Windhoek Regional Court for a second time in June this year. Magistrate Velikoshi convicted her of murder committed with a direct intention to kill after rejecting her claim that she was acting in self-defence when she shot Breder in the back with a revolver that she said she had grabbed out of his hands.

Arnold claimed Breder had assaulted her before she grabbed the revolver from him, and that she shot him as he was turning away from her.

Magistrate Velikoshi described Arnold as a poor witness who contradicted herself and was evasive during her testimony when he delivered his verdict close to two weeks ago. Before rejecting Arnold's claim of having acted in self-defence, the magistrate said that even if Breder had assaulted her, she was no longer in danger after she got hold of the gun, and Breder was the one under threat at the point that she fired the fatal shot.

Arnold reacted to the verdict by applying for the magistrate's recusal. She based that application on allegations that the verdict showed magistrate Velikoshi had been biased and in favour of the prosecution, but the magistrate dismissed that move from the defence after an uneasy exchange in court with Siyomunji, who conceded that the grounds for the recusal application could just as well be grounds for an appeal against the verdict.

The appeal to the High Court against the magistrate's dismissal of Arnold's recusal notice followed on that.

Arnold remains in custody, but Siyomunji told The Namibian on Thursday that he plans to ask that she be granted bail while her appeal is pending.