South Africa: Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane Expresses Her Deepest Condolences to Sizwe Vilakazi Family

Minister of Communications, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane expresses her deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the South African Broadcasting Authority's (SABC) head of legal services, Sizwe Vilakazi. According to the SABC Vilakazi was killed in a shooting incident.
Minister Kubayi-Ngubane said: "His death is a great loss to the state broadcaster. Sizwe played an instrumental role in turning around SABC as he headed the legal division. He was a preeminent member of the SABC. He served the SABC with dedication and professionalism in various capacities. His family is in my thoughts and prayer."
Issued by: Department of Communications