Namibia: Tigers, Life Fighters in Top Five

MTC Premiership champions Tigers and Life Fighters moved from near the foot of the table into the top five to keep pace with the chasing pack behind leaders African Stars, who maintained their unblemished start to the season.

Like Starlile and second-placed Tura Magic, Tigers and Life Fighters emerged from the weekend's assignments with maximum points to get their campaigns back on track, as Black Africa and Blue Waters dropped points.

The leaders won both their matches 2-1 away to Rundu Chiefs and Mighty Gunners to increase their points tally to 18 from six matches.

Magic stayed two points behind Stars after seeing off Chief Santos 1-0 on Saturday, and following that up with a routine 3-1 win over Young Chiefs on Sunday.

In third, BA were held 1-1 by lowly Citizens, who got their first points on Saturday, and then by a Unam side battling for form and confidence on Sunday.

BA are now seven points off top spot and just one ahead of returnees Life Fighters, who were four points adrift of bottom spot at the start of play on Saturday.

Tigers moved from 13th to fifth on nine points thanks to a narrow 1-0 win over Young Chiefs, who are now bottom, and a 4-1 thumping of Chief Santos, who are second-last.

Young African and Civics remained sixth and seventh, as Blue Waters dropped from fourth to joint ninth with Orlando Pirates.

Young African beat Unam on Saturday, but surprisingly went down 2-0 to an improving Citizens, who were log anchors before the weekend's action.

At the SKW field on Saturday, a goal just before half-time by Junias Theophilus gave Tura Magic victory against a committed Chief Santos.

Magic had several chances in the first half, with Theophilus heading against the crossbar from a corner, while Petrus Shitembi and Itamunua Keimuine both had shots saved by Chief Santos keeper, Calvin Spiegel.

Their pressure told in injury time of the first half when they caught Chief Santos on the counter-attack, and Theophilus headed in a cross to put them 1-0 ahead on the stroke of half-time.

Chief Santos tried hard to get back into the game after the break, but Tura Magic's defence stood firm and they never had any meaningful chances.

The closest they came was when Brendon Kotungondo sent in a cross midway through the second half, but Desmond Kharigub volleyed wide.

Stars showed great character to come back from an early goal deficit, and beat Rundu Chiefs at Rundu.

Chiefs took the lead after only two minutes, but Stars equalised when they won a penalty midway through the first half, with Panduleni Nekundi converting the spot kick.

Stars continued to attack after the break, and their pressure paid off when Alfons Handura scored the winner with 20 minutes to go.

Black Africa fell further behind Stars after being held to a 1-1 draw by Citizens.

BA took the lead after only two minutes through Patience Gaseb, but Citizens immediately struck back with Koppe Nuuyoma equalising a minute later.

As his team had made their full complement of substitutes, Nuuyoma had to take over in goal for Citizens after keeper Jonas Matheus got injured with 10 minutes to go, but he performed admirably to hold BA at bay with some fine saves as Citizens held on for a draw.

Newly-promoted Young African continued their impressive start to the season with a 1-0 victory against Unam at the Unam Stadium.

Two substitutes combined for their winning goal 15 minutes from time, with Harold Kandaera heading home Elvis Patire's cross from the right wing.

Unam had a great chance to equalise minutes later when they won a penalty, but Wayne Esterhuizen missed from the spot.

Civics also got a valuable away victory, beating Mighty Gunners 1-0 at Otjiwarongo, with striker Diego Descande scoring the winning goal.

Orlando Pirates beat Blue Waters 1-0 at Walvis Bay, with Meraai Swartbooi scoring the winner.

In other matches on Saturday, Tigers beat Young Chiefs 1-0 through a goal by Roger Katjiteo just before half-time, and Life Fighters beat Eleven Arrows 2-1 at Walvis Bay.