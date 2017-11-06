South Africa: Revenue Service Customs Uncover Undeclared Currency Worth R6,2 Million

South African Revenue Service (SARS) Customs officials made a massive currency bust of undeclared foreign and local currency worth R6,2 Million at King Shaka International Airport yesterday.
The passenger in question was departing to Dubai when SARS' Detector Dog Unit conducted a baggage search, and one of the detector dogs reacted positively to the passenger's luggage. A scan revealed images consistent with currency.
This joint intervention between SARS and the South African Police Service (SAPS) led to the passenger's arrest.
Issued by: South African Revenue Service