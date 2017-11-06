Namibia: //Karas Grilled Over Qualified Audit Opinion

The //Karas regional council's top officials were last week grilled by the parliamentary watchdog on public accounts over a disclaimer and qualified audit opinion it received for the financial year 2014/15.

It transpired at the public hearing held by the parliamentary standing committee on accounts and economy that the regional council's management failed to provide supporting documents which the auditor general's office had requested while auditing their financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2015, leading to the adverse audit opinion.

The audit report in question indicates that the regional council at the time of the audit could not provide tender board evaluation reports and minutes of all capital projects, as well as supporting documents of assets valued at N$255 599, which were purchased during the 2015 financial year.

The council's acting chief regional officer, Augustinus Ucham, said council could not give the required supporting documents because the tender board's secretary was on leave.

"It was difficult to find the documents," he admitted.

However, he noted that the documents were forwarded to the auditor general's office within the 14-day grace period given for the late submission of documents.

The committee's vice chairman, Phillip Shikongo, asked why it was impossible for the council to get the documents during the audit, even in the the tender board secretary's absence.

"Is your filing system not proper?" he asked.

Ucham conceded that it was detected that the filing system was in shambles, and that his management was working on updating it.

The committee's chairperson, Peter Kazongominja, noted that the disclaimer audit opinion on the council's financial statements does not "augur well" for the institution to lure investors, urging council to improve the handling of its finances.

Aucham admitted that officials working in "isolation" contributed to the failure to provide supporting documents, adding that he was addressing the issue since he took office as acting chief regional officer.

"There is room for improvement," he stated, and that council received a qualified audit opinion for the 2016 financial year.

"The new management leadership is working hard to transform the council to give it a different image than what was known three years back," he said.

The audited reports for the 2014/15 financial years also showed that there was no insurance cover for council's machinery and equipment valued at N$50,5 million and N$80,2 million; that provision for doubtful debts was not raised in the financial statements; as that there was an inability to substantiate the valuation for VAT receivable of N$19,9 million, and VAT returns to the receiver of revenue.

The report also states that fixed assets at cost and depreciation were understated by N$5,2 million and N$926 220, respectively, due to partial capitalisation for work in progress, while customer age analysis was understated by N$903 303 and N$1 million due to the inclusion of credit balances.

Ucham said the VAT returns were recently submitted to the receiver of revenue, and council expects millions of dollars in refund payments.

He blamed the manual system used at the council's settlement offices for the understatement of customer age analysis, adding that council was implementing an electronic system to address this matter.