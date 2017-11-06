Kenya: Traffic Policeman Knocked Down on Jogoo Road After Home Dispute

A video has emerged showing the chilling moment a motorist knocked down a traffic police officer over what is said to be a quarrel over water for domestic use.

The video, ripped from CCTV footage on Jogoo Road in Nairobi, was aired at the weekend by Citizen TV.

It shows the uniformed officer walking by the road near Makadara before a motorist drives and appears to veer off the road towards the officer.

The officer is then seen leaning over to engage the motorist.

Within seconds, the car registration number KAR 054G is reversed and driven forward sweeping the officer from the ground.

He then drives for a few meters with the helpless officer still perched on the bonnet of the vehicle.

The officer is then thrown to the tarmac as the motorist speeds off. The incident happened on October 24 this year.

QUARREL OVER WATER

According to the officer's lawyer, the motorist and the officer are neighbours and had a few hours to commotion had a quarrel over water.

The lawyer added that, at the time of the incident, the motorist was intoxicated and still holding a bottle of whiskey.

"He had a bottle of whiskey, he was drunk and appears to be out of control," said the lawyer.

As if that was not enough, the officer alleges that it took more than 10 days for the offender Geoffrey Sungura Wekesa, who claims to be working for Immigration department, to be arrested.

However, the department has disowned the employee.

"No action has been taken against this person. He is known where he lives, where he works," added the lawyer.

The officer has also been transferred to Lokitang police station in Turkana North.

"This is what in law we call double jeopardy. He has almost been killed by this person. And then he has been transferred to the farthest point in the country and action has to be taken against the officers who are helping this person to continue perpetrating this illegalities," said the lawyer.