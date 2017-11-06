6 November 2017

Congress of the People (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Remove the Mafias and Their Boss Ensconced in the Union Building and Not the Book

press release By Pakes Dikgetsi

The Congress of the People (COPE) condemns in the strongest terms the actions and behaviour by SARS to intimidate Jacques Pauw and the publishers of 'The President's Keepers' and the right-wing apartheid-style and fascist threat of the State Security Agency (SSA) to stop the distribution of the book, and the exposure of what is clearly the uncomfortable truth.

The book is clearly in the public interest and of great public importance given the evidence and confirmation presented of the most gross and treasonous abuse of power by Jacob Zuma and his bandits.

What SARS and SSA ought to be doing is to launch an urgent investigation into the breathtaking and brazen criminality which the book exposes and not to harass and intimidate those who act in the best interests of the nation. By now they should be launching searches and seizures at the premises of the tax dodgers, smugglers, crooks and criminals including raiding the Nkandla bunker as well as the Union Building which is used to ensconce the Mafia boss. Their shameless conduct serves to prove that their purpose of law enforcement without fear or favour has long left them and is replaced by stampede to save the Mafia boss. They will fail because they attempt to swim against the forceful tide of the mass rejection of Jacob Zuma's evils.

COPE calls upon all South Africans to stand up for the truth; in solidarity with Pauw, his Publishers and the distributors; for the democratic right to a free press; and against the actions of Zuma's government and the ANC. During the dying days of the authoritarian apartheid regime they attempted to do the same but they were defeated. Let's act together again to defeat the forces of darkness.

Issued by: Pakes Dikgetsi

South Africa

