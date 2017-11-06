The whole 90 minutes produced no any single goal as 12th placed Master Security Services played out a barren draw against Azam Tigers at the Dedza Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The result is only to the advantage of the visiting Tigers who with the single point gained have atleast moved one step up to position nine from ten on the log table.

They have dislodged Mzuni FC whose game was postponment over security threats as they were supposed to face leaders Mighty Be Forward Wanderes on Saturday at the Balaka Stadium.

However, both Azam and Mzuni have the same number of points [30] only that they are separated with goal difference and number of games played.

This means that Master Security are stuck on position 12 with 25 points from 23 games.

They will be hoping for a win this coming weekend as they take on Premier Bet Wizards at the Dedza Stadium.

Azam Tigers will also have a crucial tie against league leaders Mighty Be Forward Wanderers at the MDC Stadium on Sunday.

Master Security gaffer Alfred Gangata was satisfied with the point gained considering the fact that they were coming from playing another difficult FISD Challenge Cup Game against Dedza Soccer Saints on Saturday.

Gangata said their ambition remains to remain in the top flight league.

On the side of Tigers, Technical Director Robin Alufandika was also satisfied.

"The point the battle for points has reached in the league is critical therefore any point gained is important. No team can afford to lose" said Alufandika.

In another game played on Sunday, Chitipa United lost 1-0 to Blantyre United at the newly buit Karonga Stadium courtesy of a Victor Nyiranda's strike.

This was their first lost after switching from Mzuzu Stadium where they were using as their home ground.

They played they inaugural match against Wanderers over two weeks ago which ended 0-0 and last week they beat Blue Eagles 2-1.

Chitipa United Coach Kondwani Mwalweni described the loss to Blantyre United as painful.

He however expressed confidence that his boys can survive relegation if they can manage to win their remaining fixtures.