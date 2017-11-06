Namibia: Mineworker Dies in Freak Accident

An employee of a Chinese marble mine near Karibib died of injuries sustained when a colleague accidentally ran over him with a tractor.

According to a police report released by Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu over the weekend, it is alleged that on Thursday afternoon at the mine site, a colleague accidentally drove over Erastus Mwatukange (23). This resulted in Mwatukange sustaining a fractured right leg and pelvis and an open wound on his private parts.

He was transported by bakkie to Usakos State Hospital for treatment before he was transferred to the Swakopmund Cottage Hospital for further treatment.

He died while he was being prepared for another transfer to Walvis Bay State Hospital in the evening.

In a separate incident on Friday night, Sem Kaatengano (27), hanged himself with a rope in the toilet at a house in Kuisebmond.

According to the police, Kaatengano was left at home alone while others went to work and he called one of his relatives to inform them he was going to kill himself. He did not give any reasons, or leave a suicide note.