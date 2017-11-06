South Africa: Cosatu Free State Supports the Planned Sactwu Picket At China Shopping Complex in Bloemfontein On November 04, 2017

press release

COSATU Free State fully supports the planned picket by SACTWU at China Shopping Complex in Bloemfontein to highlight the plight of the workers in the manufacturing sector, whose jobs have been decimated by the cheap and mostly low quality products imported from China.

The practice has almost brought the textile industry into extinction with many workers living in poverty. Whilst many workers are able and willing to work; many jobs have been decimated by the cheap imports from China.

What is also disheartening is that all the shops in this complex do not sell even a single item produced in South Africa. We feel that this complex is not contributing meaningfully to the economy of South Africa but that it is parasitic through and through.

COSATU Free State and SACTWU supports the Proudly South African ‘Buy Local Campaign' and would be encouraging the workers and the community to spend their monies wisely by buying locally produced goods and services in order to preserve and create jobs.

The picketing will take place on Saturday, November 04, 2017 in front Hanger Street, Bloemfontein at 09H30 - 12H30. We make a call to all workers to join and support this activity of not only protecting our jobs but also ensuring that jobs are created in big numbers because it is only through production that massive jobs may be created!

The struggle continues!