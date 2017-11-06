6 November 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Condolences for SABC Legal Head

Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has expressed condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the South African Broadcasting Corporation's head of legal services, Sizwe Vilakazi.

According to the SABC, Vilakazi was killed in a shooting incident on Saturday in Tsakane on the East Rand.

"His death is a great loss to the [public] broadcaster. Vilakazi played an instrumental role in turning around SABC as he headed the legal division. He was a preeminent member of the SABC. He served the SABC with dedication and professionalism in various capacities. His family is in my thoughts and prayers," said Minister Kubayi-Ngubane.

