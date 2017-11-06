South Africa: Awards to Recognise Excellence in Human Settlements

Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu will honour those in the construction sector who have excelled in the delivery of houses.

The annual Govan Mbeki Awards will be held at Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The awards are meant to encourage and re-enforce a culture of excellence within the housing sector in the delivery of integrated human settlements. The awards come as the country continues to celebrate the delivery of over 4.6 million houses and subsidies since the dawn of democracy.

The 2017 Govan Mbeki Awards will also see Minister Sisulu bestowing two Lifetime Achievement Awards on anti-apartheid activist and the last living leader of the 1956 Women's March, Sophia De Bryn and the late Treason Trialist Ahmed Kathrada.

The award ceremony will be followed by a golf challenge on Friday, 10 November, where the Department of Human Settlements -- together with industry stakeholders -- will raise funds for communities in need. The proceeds of this year's golf challenge will go towards the building of houses for an elderly citizen and person living with disabilities.

Minister Sisulu is expected to be joined by her deputy Zoe Kota-Fredericks, Gauteng Premier David Makhura and his Provincial Executive, MECs of Human Settlements and Executive Mayors.