6 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Boys Drown in River in Limpopo

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police in Limpopo are investigating the deaths of two boys who drowned while swimming in a river on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the two boys drowned while swimming in the Mohlaletse river in Apel near Lebowakgomo outside of Polokwane.

"It is alleged that yesterday [Sunday]... a group of young children were swimming in this river when two of them got stuck deep in the water and drowned, subsequently, one of these boys ran to the village and called community members for help," Ngoepe said.

"Members of the community reacted in large numbers, entered the water in an effort to save the lives of these boys. They retrieved them, summoned the EMS and the police who reacted swiftly and upon arrival, they were certified dead at the scene," he said.

Ngoepe said the two boys who drowned were both 11 years old.

"The SAPS in this province would like to advise and encourage members of the community to put child safety first. Children must not be allowed to play or swim in the water without the close supervision of a water expert to avoid this type of incidents from occurring," he said.

Ngoepe said the police were investigating two inquest dockets.

Source: News24

South Africa

Water Crisis - It Makes No Difference to Us, Say Residents of Informal Settlements

Cuts won't affect households who get their water from standpipes anyway Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.