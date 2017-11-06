The Zanu-PF women's league is reportedly pushing ahead with its support for Grace Mugabe's ascendancy into the presidium, as tension within the ruling party intensifies ahead of an extraordinary congress in December, says a report.

According to Daily News, the Zanu-PF women's league last week said it was not backing down on its support for the First Lady as one of President Robert Mugabe's deputies.

The women's league was set to hold consultative meetings across the country's 10 provinces ahead of the congress.

Until in recent weeks, the powerful women's league had stayed clear of naming its preferred candidate into the presidium, but with the extraordinary congress nearly approaching it was rallying rallied behind its leader Grace.

Reports on Monday indicated that the ruling party's youth wing had already endorsed Grace as "the right candidate to occupy the vice presidency".

Removal of Mnangagwa

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, the youth league's secretary general Kudzanai Chipanga said that Grace was the right candidate because her loyalty to Mugabe was unquestionable.

This came just a day after the first lady reportedly declared that under fire Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa should be gone from both the government and Zanu-PF before the congress.

"Trouble causers in the party must go before the next congress. He (Mnangagwa) must be dropped before we meet at congress in order for us to have unity in the party," Grace was quoted as saying.

Chipanga said that the youth league was behind Grace's call for the removal of Mnangagwa.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the Zanu-PF youth league is fully behind the Secretary for Women's Affairs Amai Dr Grace Mugabe in calling for the urgent removal of Mnangagwa from the position of the vice president noth in the party and government," said Chipanga in comments carried by the Herald .

Mnangagwa, who had been touted as a possible successor to Mugabe, 93, has recently fallen out with the first family.

On Saturday Mugabe threatened to fire Mnangagwa, accusing him of fanning factionalism to garner support ahead of the special congress.

News24