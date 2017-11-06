6 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Advocates Who Fleeced Raf Get Go-Ahead to Reapply for Admission to Bar

The Pretoria Bar was split during a recent vote to readmit four attorneys who were disbarred in 2011 after being found guilty of fleecing millions from the Road Accident Fund.

The chairperson of the Bar had to cast the final vote at a resolution meeting in October, at which the Bar Council voted not to oppose the applications by Marthinus de Klerk, Makgotshe Leopeng, Daniel Poli Mogagabe, and Thillay Pillay.

The four were part of a group of 13 advocates that faced sanctions for accepting multiple cases on the same day (double briefing) and charging a full day's fee for each case (overreaching).

De Klerk, Leopeng, Mogagabe, Pillay, French Bezuidenhout and Theunis Botha were struck from the roll of advocates in 2011.

The General Council of the Bar approached the Supreme Court of Appeal in 2012 to ensure that all 13 be disbarred. That appeal was dismissed.

The SCA also dismissed the appeal of the six to be re-instated.

Source: News24

South Africa

