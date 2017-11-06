Africa: Five-Star Ghana Sink Kenya As Burundi Shock South Africa

Ghana were the biggest winners during the first leg matches of the Second Round of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 qualifiers at the weekend.

The Princesses sent their Kenyan counterparts packing 5-0 on Sunday in Cape Coast, 24-hours after Burundi had shocked South Africa with a 2-0 win Bujumbura. Another shocking result was in Sale near Rabat, where Morocco held Nigeria to a 1-1 draw.

Striker Princella Adubea was the heroine for the Ghanaians scoring four goals, two in either half after Helena Obeng had started the goal harvest on 27 minutes.

The Ampen Darkoa Ladies forward extended the Princesses' lead on 33 minutes before scoring the third two minutes before the break.

Back from recess, Adubea netted the third on 55 minutes before completing her double brace on 70 minutes to give the West Africans a commanding lead ahead of the return in Nairobi in a fortnight.

In Sale, Nouhaila Sedki gave Morocco the lead on 21 minutes before playmaker Rasheedat Ajibade leveled for Nigeria five minutes later.

Earlier in Bujumbura on Saturday, Burundi continued their fairytale run in the qualifiers with a surprise 2-0 win over South Africa. Anniella Uwimana gave "Les Hirondelles Feminins" with a third minute opener before fans favourite, Falonne Nahimana, sealed victory with her fifth of the campaign seven minutes from time.

The second leg will take place in a fortnight with the winners progressing to the final round of the qualifiers.

Two teams will emerge from the African qualifiers to represent the continent at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup scheduled for 5-24 August 2018 in France.

Results

04.11.2017 Bujumbura Burundi 2-0 South Africa

05.11.2017 Cape Coast Ghana 5-0 Kenya

05.11.2017 Sale Morocco 1-1 Nigeria

3/4/5.11.2017 *Sierra Leone vs Cameroon

*Withdrew