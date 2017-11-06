Africa: Elite Women Referees Shape Up for Future Competitions

As part of preparations for upcoming competitions, the Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) organized a course for elite women referees from 26-30 October 2017 in Rabat, Morocco.

The five-day event attended by the elite panel of women match officials was to gauge the readiness of the participants for impending competitions notably the Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations due for Ghana in 2018. Also participating were African match officials penciled for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

Besides the mandatory physical sessions and medical checks, the 40 participants; 20 Referees and 20 Assistant Referees, were taken through theoretical sessions and also discussed topics such as Reading of the Game, Movement and Positioning, Offside Rule amongst others to keep them abreast with the modern trends of officiating.

The course was opened by Fouzi Lekjaa, CAF 3rd Vice President who also doubles as president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF).

Instructors were Lawson Hogban (Togo), Okawuyba Felicia Chibuogu (Nigeria), Gladys Wangui (Kenya), Tracey Lovell (South Africa) and Annah Jeanne Ayemou (Cote d'Ivoire).

There were also representatives from world soccer governing body, FIFA, namely Kari Seitz and Jean Baptiste Bultynck.