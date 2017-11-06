6 November 2017

Ghana: Aduana Stars Crowned Champions

Aduana Stars have been officially crowned Ghana League champions for the 2016/2017 season.

Formed in 1985, they beat regional rivals, Berekum Chelsea 2-1 in a coronation match on Sunday, 5 November 2017 at their favourite grounds, Nana Agyemang Badu II Park in Dormaa.

Aduana, promoted to the Ghanaian top flight in 2010, finished the league with 57 points, six more than second place West African Football Academy. Former African champions' Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko finished third and fifth on 48 and 43 points respectively.

This is the second time Aduana have won the Ghana Premier League, the first in their maiden season in the Ghanaian topflight in 2010, then under the guidance of coach Herbert Addo, who passed away few months ago.

For their prize, they received the glittering trophy as well as $30,000 prize-money.

The Dormaa-based club will also represent Ghana in next year's Total CAF Champions League whilst FA Cup winners, Asante Kotoko play in the Total CAF Confederation Cup.

