South Africa: Van Graan to Stay With Boks for Two Tests

Springbok assistant coach Johann van Graan will stay on for the first two Tests of the upcoming end-of-year tour before joining new club Munster on November 19.

That news was confirmed by SA Rugby on Tuesday.

Van Graan will replace Rassie Erasmus as Munster's Director of Rugby, with Erasmus moving in the other direction to take up the Director of Rugby position at SA Rugby.

It is still not clear exactly how Erasmus' arrival will impact on current head coach Allister Coetzee .

SA Rugby had originally hoped that they would have Van Graan's services for the entirety of their northern hemisphere tour, but according to a post on their Twitter page, Coetzee will have his services for this weekend's Test against Ireland and then next weekend's clash against France.

That match in Paris, it seems, will be Van Graan's last as a Bok assistant.

Still just 37, Van Graan has been involved with the national side since 2012 and the beginning of the Heyneke Meyer era, when he came in as a forwards coach.

Source: Sport24