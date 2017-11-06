6 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Van Graan to Stay With Boks for Two Tests

Tagged:

Related Topics

Springbok assistant coach Johann van Graan will stay on for the first two Tests of the upcoming end-of-year tour before joining new club Munster on November 19.

That news was confirmed by SA Rugby on Tuesday.

Van Graan will replace Rassie Erasmus as Munster's Director of Rugby, with Erasmus moving in the other direction to take up the Director of Rugby position at SA Rugby.

It is still not clear exactly how Erasmus' arrival will impact on current head coach Allister Coetzee .

SA Rugby had originally hoped that they would have Van Graan's services for the entirety of their northern hemisphere tour, but according to a post on their Twitter page, Coetzee will have his services for this weekend's Test against Ireland and then next weekend's clash against France.

That match in Paris, it seems, will be Van Graan's last as a Bok assistant.

Still just 37, Van Graan has been involved with the national side since 2012 and the beginning of the Heyneke Meyer era, when he came in as a forwards coach.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Water Crisis - It Makes No Difference to Us, Say Residents of Informal Settlements

Cuts won't affect households who get their water from standpipes anyway Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.