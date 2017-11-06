Tanzania: Revive 325 Pregnancy Cases, Rukwa RC Says

THE Rukwa Regional Commissioner, Mr Joachim Wangabo, has ordered the Regional Police Commander, Mr George Kyando, to mount a manhunt for men who allegedly impregnated 325 school girls, for them to be arrested and arraigned.

He said that on his first day in office as the new RC, he was shocked when, in the course of perusing various reports, he learnt that the girls suffered the fate -- 288 of whom were in primary schools and 37 in secondary schools.

Mr Wangabo said whereas 325 cases had been reported to police stations over the past two years, no headway had been made on the legal front and the suspects were continuing with their routine activities.

The visibly enraged top regional boss gave the directives while addressing traditional elders at the State Lodge here at the weekend.

According to the latest statistics, Nkasi District holds the dubious regional record. With 152 girls whose academic dreams had been shattered through pregnancy, about 90 of them during the last six months -‑ 55 of them having been in primary schools and 35 in secondary schools.

"I won't tolerate this alarming trend; I will ensure that all the suspects are prosecuted; this means all the 325 cases will start afresh. it is unbelievable that for the past two years, no progress has been made in respect of any of them," the RC remarked.

Meanwhile, Mr Wangabo said that it was most embarrassing that students in the region endured all the mentally demanding school hours on empty tummies while their parents had realized bumper harvests during the latest season.

He urged parents to start contributing food, mainly maize and beans, for their schooling children's meals. In his welcoming remarks, a representative of the elders, Mr Joseph Ngua, assured the RC that they would give him full support, as they had done to his predecessor, Mr Zelothe Steven.