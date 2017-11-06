South Africa: Minister Bathabile Dlamini Launches Disability Rights Awareness Month in Durban, 3 Nov

press release

The Minister of Social Development, Ms Bathabile Dlamini, will tomorrow launch Disability Rights Awareness Month (DRAM) in Durban. The theme for #DRAM2017 is: "Strengthening Self-Representation: Young people building on the legacy of OR Tambo and Friday Mavuso towards sustainable and resilient society for all."

The month long campaign seeks to embrace and uphold the rights of persons with disabilities and this year, the primary focus will be on young persons with intellectual disabilities. Persons with intellectual disabilities are often forgotten and overlooked because their disabilities are not always visible.

The focus for #DRAM2017 will fall on the 20th Anniversary of the release of the Integrated National Disability Strategy (INDS) and the 10th Anniversary of ratification of the UNCRPD and its Optional Protocol as important building blocks towards achieving our National Development Plan Vision 2030.

The National Development Plan (NDP) notes that many persons with disabilities are unable to develop their full potential due to multiple barriers such as physical, information, communication and attitudinal barriers. It also states that "Disability must be integrated into all facets of planning, recognising that there is no one-size-fits-all approach."

Census 2011 revealed that the national disability prevalence rate is 7,5 percent in South Africa. The report further indicated that disability is more prevalent among females compared to males.

In order to address challenges facing persons with disabilities, Cabinet approved the White Paper on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2015. The White Paper commits duty bearers to amongst other things, remove discriminatory barriers and ensure access and participation for persons with disabilities.

The Department will during the campaign reflect on progress attained on promoting the rights of persons with disabilities and encourage South Africans to support the emancipation of persons with disabilities.

Issued by: Department of Social Development