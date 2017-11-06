Zanu PF Youth League has endorsed the party's Secretary for Women Affairs Dr Grace Mugabe as the right candidate to… Read more »

"His head must be crushed. I have said I will personally make sure disciplinary procedures are followed to deal with Mnangagwa even if everyone in the party is scared. I will not be intimidated. Chaanogona kudenha vamwe ndizvo chete zvaanogona Mnangagwa. Asi igwara muchimuona akadai ipapo, hapana zviripo" saved First Lady, Grace Mugabe

First Lady, Grace Mugabe's plot to oust Vice President ED. Mnangagwa has reached climax after spending the better part of her speech directing scathing attacks towards the under-fire ZANU PF stalwart. She declared that the VP should be gone, both from government and Zanu PF party, before the ruling party's extraordinary congress next month.

