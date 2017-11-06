An accountant at Harare Central Hospital has appeared in court accused of fleecing the institution of more than $68 000. Collen Makuyana (40) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Josephine Sande last week facing 13 counts of fraud.

He was remanded to November 29 on $100 bail.

As part of his bail conditions, Ms Sande ordered Makuyana to surrender his passport and report three times a week at Harare Central Police Station.

Prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa told the court that in 2008, the Ministry of Health and Child Care awarded a tender to Laryscope Health Care (Pvt) Ltd to supply pharmaceutical products to Harare Central Hospital.

It is alleged that on December 21, 2010, the hospital requested pharmaceutical products worth $8 400 from the company.

The court heard that the goods were supplied and the pharmaceutical shop submitted requisition copies, goods received and its tax invoice.

It is alleged that on February 15, 2011, the hospital acknowledged receipt of the products. Makuyana allegedly connived with Stansfield Dhokwani, who has already appeared in court, Gift Ziyambe and Albert Chisema, who are still at large, to forge a tax invoice.

The quartet also allegedly forged a letter purporting that Laryscope instructed the hospital to transfer all payments to Floralsplah Investment's bank account.

Acting on the misrepresentation, it is alleged that the hospital transferred $8 400 to Floralsplah.

Dhokwani, who is a signatory to Floralsplah's bank account, allegedly withdrew the money.

It is alleged that on June 28, 2011, the hospital requested pharmaceutical products worth $2 250.

Using the same modus operandi, the quartet forged documents bearing Ballstring Investments (Pvt) Ltd and recommended the hospital to transfer money into the company's bank account.

It is alleged that Nicholas Njanja, who is a signatory to Ballstring's bank account, withdrew the money.

The court heard that the hospital made several requests for pharmaceutical supplies between December 2010 and December 2014 amounting to $68 783.

All the money was transferred into Floralsplah and Ballstring bank accounts and nothing was recovered, it was alleged.