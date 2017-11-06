6 November 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Attacker Injures Self, Dies

By Adam Hartman

While on a rampage to destroy a shack he shared with his girlfriend at the DRC informal settlement at Swakopmund on Saturday because she had refused to share wine with him, Joel Somseb (37) fatally injured himself.

According to Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu, Somseb and Rosalia Afrikaner (44) got into an argument over a bottle of wine she had bought but refused to share with him. While arguing, Somseb slapped Afrikaner twice in the face before she entered the shack without retaliating.

"According to witnesses, Somseb decided to move out of the shack, but said he would destroy everything he had contributed towards their home, and thus started by shattering the window panes with his fists. In the process, he was cut in the right arm. But he continued with the rampage inside the house while bleeding heavily, until he collapsed and died," Iikuyu explained, adding that it is suspected that he bled to death.

