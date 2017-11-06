Uganda: President Museveni, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Discuss Trade, Investment

press release

President Yoweri Museveni has met and held bilateral discussions with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces at the Al Shatei Palace in Abu Dhabi.

The President who is in the United Arab Emirates for a three day working visit is also attending the 4th Annual Global Business Forum at the invitation of the Ruler of Dubai who is also the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheik Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The two leaders who were meeting for the second time following President Museveni's first visit to Abu Dhabi in 2014 agreed in concrete terms to consolidate their investment and trade agreements. The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations of co-operation between the two countries and ways of supporting and developing each others' countries in infrastructure development, economic development, investment, trade, oil, gas and energy.

President Yoweri Museveni invited the Crown Price to Uganda, an invitation that was accepted.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the President and his delegation to Abu Dhabi and said he hoped the meeting will strengthen the relations and cooperation between their two countries.

The two leaders discussed various ways of supporting and developing each other and opportunities and possibilities available to enhance bilateral co-operation.