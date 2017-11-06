6 November 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Unam Visual Art Graduates Exhibit At Nagn

Tagged:

Related Topics

Windhoek — The 2017 University of Namibia (Unam) visual arts graduates' exhibition opens tomorrow at the National Art Gallery of Namibia (NAGN)'s main gallery.

This year the exhibition is also taking place at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC). The NAGN said in a media release that the FNCC and NAGN were partnering in hosting the exhibition.

Altogether 31 graduates are exhibiting their work across the two venues. The graduates are majoring in various fields, such as Art for Advertising, Ceramic Studies, Creative Expression, Fashion Studies, Textiles Studies and Visual Culture.

The exhibition reflects the outcome, dedication and products created by the students throughout the academic year. The students have been exploring various topics, such as identity, cultural norms and responding to social- economic issues in the society.

This year the NAGN worked closely with the students and lecturers to create a vibrant and diverse exhibition that occupyies the foyer and main gallery at the NAGN, as well as the exhibition space at the FNCC. The exhibition will run until December 7 at FNCC and February 3, 2018 at the NAGN.

Namibia

International Seafood Firm Named in Paradise Papers

An international fishing company which partnered 12 highly connected Namibians, including politicians and a retired… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.