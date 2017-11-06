Windhoek — The 2017 University of Namibia (Unam) visual arts graduates' exhibition opens tomorrow at the National Art Gallery of Namibia (NAGN)'s main gallery.

This year the exhibition is also taking place at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC). The NAGN said in a media release that the FNCC and NAGN were partnering in hosting the exhibition.

Altogether 31 graduates are exhibiting their work across the two venues. The graduates are majoring in various fields, such as Art for Advertising, Ceramic Studies, Creative Expression, Fashion Studies, Textiles Studies and Visual Culture.

The exhibition reflects the outcome, dedication and products created by the students throughout the academic year. The students have been exploring various topics, such as identity, cultural norms and responding to social- economic issues in the society.

This year the NAGN worked closely with the students and lecturers to create a vibrant and diverse exhibition that occupyies the foyer and main gallery at the NAGN, as well as the exhibition space at the FNCC. The exhibition will run until December 7 at FNCC and February 3, 2018 at the NAGN.