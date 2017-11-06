6 November 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zimpapers' Cancer Power Walk Hailed

The country's leading media group, Zimpapers, in partnership with Island Hospice on Saturday held a power walk aimed at raising funds for cancer patients.

The event, which saw thousands of people in attendance, was also aimed at spreading cancer awareness, which has become one of the major killer diseases in Zimbabwe.

The walk, which started at 6am at Old Hararians Sports Club, saw scores of Zimbabweans, including Government officials and representatives from different corporate organisations participating.

Apart from walking five kilometres and shedding off some weight, those who attended were treated to a Zumba session by fitness trainer Zorro, and interacted with radio and print journalists from Zimpapers, as well as free health checks.

Zimpapers public relations manager Ms Beatrice Tonhodzayi said cancer had become a heavy burden on the country's health system, requiring a multi-sectoral response to mitigate its effects, hence the company's initiatives such as the power walk.

Secretary for Health and Child Care Dr Gerald Gwinji ssaid Government appreciated and valued the consciousness shown by Zimpapers in advocating and raising awareness on cancer.

He said Government alone could not conquer enormous challenges facing the country and such gestures from corporate organisations were welcome.

