Windhoek — The Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) is at an advanced stage in preparing for additional applications for SME finance, in the wake of the suspension of SME Bank operations.

This is according to Jerome Mutumba, DBN's senior manager of corporate communications, who says preparations include recruitment of some former SME Bank business analysts, as well as the opening of a dedicated SME Centre adjacent to the bank's headquarters in Windhoek.

In addition to processing applications from SMEs received from the bank's headquarters, all DBN branches are also geared to serve SMEs. Mutumba advises prospective applicants to familiarize themselves with the bank's financial solutions and its requirements.

Asked about the requirements for application, Mutumba explained that the application has three core components, which form a business plan with; (1) a cash flow projection to demonstrate the financial viability of the project promoted by the SME enterprise, (2) the owners' equity contribution and / or an indication of collateral to demonstrate the owner's commitment to the project, and (3) profiles of shareholders and managers, showing skills and experience relevant to the field of enterprise.

The bank may also require proof that the enterprise holds no environmental and social risks, and where there is such a risk, an environmental and social risk management plan should be in place to mitigate the risks.

Once complete applications are received, Mutumba adds that they are subjected to a due diligence process to determine viability and thereafter a financing decision will be taken.

Mutumba says that DBN finance is intended to have a positive development impact in the economy. Aligned to strategic national priorities, approval of DBN finance rests on sustainability of the SME business or project, and the ability of the business to repay the loan. The Bank, he says, wants to assure itself of the prosperity of the owner, the employees, the satisfaction of stakeholders, and a contribution to the national economy.

He says that the application process is designed to identify applications with the greatest development impact, including employment creation, economic participation for previously disadvantaged Namibians, enterprise activity in regions with low levels of economic activity, and innovation.

The bank has previously stated that it is seeking opportunities to finance enterprises in the fields of transport and logistics, manufacturing, and tourism. It has also signalled its intent to provide finance for enterprises that address the shortage of affordable land and housing, and generation of electricity.

Talking about products offered to SMEs, Mutumba says that, based on historical trends, the Bank expects demand for asset finance and term loans for start-ups and expansion, but the Bank also avail s operating capital, contract-based finance, and performance guarantees.

He added that DBN tailors financing solutions according the borrowers' needs.

Mutumba concluded that although the bank is primarily focused on larger enterprise finance, it has a strong track record in the field of SME finance, and is drawing on its accumulated skills to fill the current gap in the market, and preserve the valuable contribution that SMEs make to the economy.