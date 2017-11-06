Namibia: Ex-Guards Nabbed for Theft of Solar Panels

Windhoek — Two former security guards at Woermann Brock were arrested for allegedly stealing six large solar panels from the supermarket in Katutura over the weekend. It is claimed that the suspects, aged 19, 20 and 22, have been stealing solar panels from the same supermarket since April.

City Police only recovered two of the six panels at one of the suspects' residence in Babylon. The other four solar panels had apparently already been sold.

"Every month they have been going there to steal solar panels. Since April over 20 solar panels have been missing from the supermarket," said City Police spokesman Edmund Khoaseb.

Two of the three suspects were said to be known to the police. The solar panels, estimated to cost over N$10,000, is sold at a street value of N$1,500. Khoaseb said the police were concerned about the rise in theft of solar panels, hence cautioned the public to be on the lookout.

Khoaseb also warned community members to be particularly vigilant during rainy season as some criminals use this opportunity to steal when their footprints cannot be so easily tracked. "Rainy season is a good opportunity for criminals to steal because you can't pick up their movements," he observed.