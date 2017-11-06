Danish citizen and former Bloemfontein gun dealer Peter Frederiksen was on Monday found guilty on most of the 38 charges he faced in the Bloemfontein High Court. Judge Johann Daffue found Frederiksen guilty on a charge of rape, possession and production of child pornography, assault and fraud.

Frederiksen was also found guilty on a count of conspiracy to commit murder, influencing a State witness and various contraventions of the Firearms Control Act.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Judge Daffue acquitted Frederiksen on another rape charge concerning his late wife Tshidi, who was gunned down in Lesotho while he was an awaiting trial prisoner.

The 65-year-old Dane made headlines in September 2015 when police found cut-off clitorises stored in a freezer inside his townhouse in Bloemfontein.

The court earlier acquitted him on 20 of the 58 charges he faced. The acquitted charges dealt explicitly with the human tissue found in the freezer. The judge held that the National Health Act does not make the removal of human tissue (clitorises) without the person's permission illegal.

Doing it at an unregistered place was also not illegal. The judge held at the time that the legislature needs to take note of the shortcomings in the law and rectify it.

Judge not impressed

Judge Daffue found on Monday that Frederiksen was an unsatisfactory witness under cross-examination.

The court held Frederiksen had long-winded answers where short, quick replies would have sufficed. He was also found to be changing his story all the time.

Judge Daffue was also not impressed by Frederiksen's evidence about his wife, Tshidi, who seemed to be the cause of all his troubles. She was shot dead in front of her home in Maseru in October 2015. Frederiksen, who was awaiting trial in the Grootvlei Prison in Bloemfontein at the time, was found guilty of conspiring to have her killed.

Judge Daffue said it was evident that Frederiksen was not a meek and mild type of person.

"He is very assertive with strong persuasive skills," he said.

Regarding the child pornography charges, the court found that when considering Frederiksen's sexual fantasies, it was hard to accept that his pictures were part of an innocent project on female circumcision. "Any reasonable person would be disgusted by the pictures. These pictures cannot be but child pornography."

On the transgressions of the Firearms Control Act, the court held Frederiksen regarded himself above the law in not mentioning his previous criminal records.

Source: News24