6 November 2017

Government of Seychelles (Victoria)

Seychelles: Appointment of Public Health Authority Appeals Board

President Danny Faure has today appointed the three Members of the Appeals Board for the Public Health Authority.

The Members are:

· Ms Anna-Lisa Labiche, nominated by the Minister of Health;

· Dr Agnes Chetty, nominated by the Citizens Engagement Platform Seychelles;

· Mr Khalyaan Karunakaran, nominated by the Office of the Attorney General

These appointments are in accordance with Section 23 of the Public Health Authority Act.

The three members will elect their Chairperson from amongst themselves.

The function of the Appeals Board is to hear and decide on appeals made against the decisions of the Public Health Authority.

The appointments take effect immediately, and are for a period of three years.

