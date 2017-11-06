6 November 2017

Angola: Moxico - BDA Runs Sustainable Entrepreneurship Campaign

Luena — The Angola Development Bank is running a two-day campaign (6, 7 November) aimed at promoting the appropriate usage of bank investments for a sustainable entrepreneurship.

According to a press note that reached Angop in Luena, eastern Moxico province on Sunday the campaign dubbed "Diversify" was first launched in Luanda on July 5.

It aims at promoting and bolstering the concept of virtuous cycle of the economy as model of responsible behavior concerning the refund of credit granted by banks, adds the note.

With this initiative, BDA also intends to establish a direct connection between the correct investment of credits, improve the credit refund capacity, continuous availability of new credit opportunities, creation of permanent jobs and assurance of returns.

The campaign has so far had the participation of 64,810 people, 10,116 commercial outlets and 164 public and private institutions in the provinces of Luanda, Huambo, Bié, Huíla, Namibe, Cabinda, Cuanza Norte and Malanje.

