Luanda — Recently crowned champion of the national first division football championship (Girabola), 1º de Agosto, was defeated on Sunday by Kabuscorp do Palanca( 1-2) in the 30th and last round of the competition.

Played at Luanda's 11 de Novembro stadium, the match posed no pressure to the champions that very soon in the minute 13 took the lead through a free kick scored by Diogo Rosado.

Kabuscorp evened up the score in the minute 88 through Lami and secured their win in the extra time (92 minutes) through a free kick goal scored by Luís Tati.

Two-time winner 1º de Agosto finished the championship with 65 points, while Kabuscorp came sixth with 50 points.