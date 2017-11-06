6 November 2017

South Africa: MEC Condemns Torching of Sicelo Clinic

Gauteng Infrastructure Development MEC, Jacob Mamabolo, has expressed shock at the torching of a clinic in Sicelo informal settlement in Meyerton.

The clinic, located in Midvaal Local Municipality, was burned to the ground last night by individuals, who are not yet known to the police and the community. Police are investigating a case of arson.

MEC Mamabolo has called on those, who may have information that will lead to the arrest of the criminals, to report to the police.

"This is the most backward and barbaric act and those behind it have robbed the Sicelo community. We urge the community to work with authorities to isolate these criminals who have no regard for public infrastructure," Mamabolo said.

He said government invests millions of tax payers' money to bring services to the people, and acts of vandalism put the lives of the vulnerable at serious risk.

"It is most unfortunate that there are still people in our communities who show no regard for facilities such the clinic, which is now in ashes," MEC Mamabolo said.

The Gauteng Infrastructure Development Department last year launched the iCare We Care campaign to get people to appreciating the importance of public infrastructure.

The campaign continues to raise awareness and change how communities relate with public property such as clinics, schools, libraries and community centres, among others.

The Gauteng Provincial Government, working with the Moral Regeneration Movement, will continue visiting various communities to engage them on protecting public infrastructure.

Those who want to pledge can also visit www.icarewecare.co.za to make their mark.

