East Africa: Ugandan Leaders to Commission Construction of Oil Pipeline

Tanzanian President Joseph Magufuli is scheduled to travel to Uganda where he will, together with his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni, lay a foundation stone for the construction of an oil pipeline.

President Magufuli, according to a ministry of foreign affairs statement issued on Sunday, will travel to Uganda's oil wells in Hoima on November 11 to lay the stone for the construction of the pipeline that will be linked to the Tanzania seaport of Tanga.

The two leaders in August this year laid a foundation stone on the Tanzanian side.

The pipeline, dubbed the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, will be the longest heated pipeline in the world, scaling a distance of 1 445 km.

According to Uganda government figures, the construction will cost over US $3.5 billion and is expected to be completed in 2020.

The pipeline works will be undertaken by France's Total, China National Offshore Oil Corporation and Britain's Tullow Oil. These three oil companies are already involved in oil exploration in Uganda.

The pipeline will on completion carry 216 000 barrels of crude oil for export per day.

Uganda has so far discovered over 1.5 billion barrels of commercially viable oil. Some of the oil will be refined in the oil fields, while the crude will be transported to the coast, according to Uganda government plans.

Also while in Uganda, the Tanzanian leader will, together with President Museveni, commission a One Stop Border Post in Mutukula and lay a cross-border mark-stone in Luzinga Village for the East African Crude Oil Pipeline. - Xinhua