Vice President, Emmerson Mnangagwa has been fired from government for disrespect, deceitfulness and exhibiting traits of disloyalty in the execution of his duties.

Addressing a press conference at Munhumutapa government offices, Zanu PF party spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo said President Mugabe exercised his his power to relieve Mnangagwa of his duties from party and government.

"VP Mnangagwa has consistently and persistently exhibited traits of disloyalty, disrespect, deceitfulness and unreliability," said Khaya Moyo.

Mnangagwa's sacking comes hard on the heels of several calls by First Lady Grace Mugabe and Zanu PF Secretary for Youths, Kudzanai Chipanga, to have the former Justice Minister fired from government and party for plotting to oust Mugabe through a coup.